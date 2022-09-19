Indian and U.S. Coast Guards hold joint exercise off Chennai’s coast

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 20:14 IST

Vessels of the Indian and U.S. Coast Guard forces engaging in the joint exercise off the coast of Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian and U.S. Coast Guards held a joint exercise ‘Abhyas-01/22’ off the coast of Chennai on Monday, an exercise to acquaint themselves with each other’s capabilities and strengthen their working relationship.

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability in the field of maritime search and rescue (SAR), boarding operations and other enforcement duties, a press release said.

The joint exercise involved various fleet manoeuvres, a scenario of the hijacking of a vessel and the subsequent rescue of its crew in a coordinated joint anti-piracy operation, interdiction of the pirated vessel, a coordinated joint boarding operation, a SAR demonstration and external fire-fighting to salvage burning ships, the release said.

