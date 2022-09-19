Indian and U.S. Coast Guards hold joint exercise off Chennai’s coast

Vessels of the Indian and U.S. Coast Guard forces engaging in the joint exercise off the coast of Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian and U.S. Coast Guards held a joint exercise ‘Abhyas-01/22’ off the coast of Chennai on Monday, an exercise to acquaint themselves with each other’s capabilities and strengthen their working relationship.

The exercise focussed on enhancing inter-operability in the field of maritime search and rescue (SAR), boarding operations and other enforcement duties, a press release said.

The joint exercise involved various fleet manoeuvres, a scenario of the hijacking of a vessel and the subsequent rescue of its crew in a coordinated joint anti-piracy operation, interdiction of the pirated vessel, a coordinated joint boarding operation, a SAR demonstration and external fire-fighting to salvage burning ships, the release said.