Indian Air Force to hold air show at Marina beach on October 6

Published - September 17, 2024 10:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram Air Force Station is set to host the National Air Force Day Parade this year

The Hindu Bureau

The air show is expected to commence at 11 a.m. on October 6 and likely to go on for an hour-and-a-half. A rehearsal is planned on October 4. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The Tambaram Air Force Station, near Chennai, is set to host the National Air Force Day Parade this year. In a visual treat to Chennaiites, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is putting together an air show to enthral the residents on Marina beach on October 6.

Combat aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-30 MKI and Tejas, transport aircraft and aerobatic teams Surya Kiran and Sarang are among those expected to be part of the air show. The air show is expected to commence at 11 a.m. on October 6 and likely to go on for an hour-and-a-half, official sources said. A rehearsal is planned on October 4.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan are among the dignitaries expected to take part in the parade scheduled in the Tambaram Air Force Station on October 8. For the first time, the national-level parade is being hosted near Chennai. The Air Force has been hosting the event outside Delhi for the past few years. Chandigarh and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh had hosted the parade in the last two years.

