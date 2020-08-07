Indian 2 team hands over compensation

Three persons died on the sets of the film during shooting in February

The team of the Tamil film Indian 2 handed over compensation of ₹4 crore to the families of persons who died and to those who were injured in a crane accident on the sets of the film in February.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan, director Shankar and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president R.K. Selvamani met the families on Thursday.

The compensation was handed over to the families of assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu who died, and lightman Ramarajan, who was injured in the incident. While Lyca Productions had contributed ₹2 crore, Mr. Shankar and Mr. Kamal Haasan gave ₹1 crore each.

Bitter lesson

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Haasan said that the industry had a huge responsibility in ensuring that precautionary measures are put in place to avoid such accidents in the future.

“We are taking steps for the same and have already discussed with FEFSI about the precautions that have to be implemented. We have learnt a bitter lesson,” he said.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Haasan said that precautions were needed and that the industry should look at the steps being taken internationally to ensure a safe environment for shooting and implement them here once filming begins.

Mr. Selvamani said that they had laid down guidelines for safety, which need to be followed on film sets. Director Shankar said that they will take all precautions necessary to ensure that accidents like these do not happen in the future.