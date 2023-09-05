ADVERTISEMENT

‘India’ will chase BJP out of power during the elections: T.N. CM Stalin

September 05, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Slamming the Centre’s reported move to change the name of the country from India to Bharat, CM M.K. Stalin said the BJP had decided to do this because the Opposition alliance had named itself ‘I.N.D.I.A.’

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, on Tuesday, sharply criticised the reported move to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

Though the BJP had promised to transform India, all it has done is change the name of the country after nine years of coming to power, Mr. Stalin said on the microblogging website ‘X’. He said the BJP wanted to change the name of ‘India’ to ‘Bharat,’ after the alliance of the Opposition parties named itself I.N.D.I.A.

“After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance INDIA, now the BJP wants to change ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’. The BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years!” Mr. Stalin said. It seemed that the BJP has been “rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition.” During the elections, ‘India’ would chase BJP out of power!, Mr. Stalin further said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US