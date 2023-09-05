‘India’ will chase BJP out of power during the elections: T.N. CM Stalin

September 05, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, on Tuesday, sharply criticised the reported move to change the name of the country from India to Bharat.

Though the BJP had promised to transform India, all it has done is change the name of the country after nine years of coming to power, Mr. Stalin said on the microblogging website ‘X’. He said the BJP wanted to change the name of ‘India’ to ‘Bharat,’ after the alliance of the Opposition parties named itself I.N.D.I.A.

“After non-BJP forces united to dethrone the fascist BJP regime and aptly named their alliance INDIA, now the BJP wants to change ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’. The BJP promised to TRANSFORM India, but all we got is a name change after 9 years!” Mr. Stalin said. It seemed that the BJP has been “rattled by a single term called India because they recognise the strength of unity within the opposition.” During the elections, ‘India’ would chase BJP out of power!, Mr. Stalin further said.