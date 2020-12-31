India urges Sri Lanka to release fishermen

COLOMBO

31 December 2020 01:22 IST

Both countries hold virtual meeting on fisheries conflict

India on Wednesday urged Sri Lanka to ensure the early release of fishermen arrested recently on the charge of poaching in Sri Lankan waters, a statement from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Fisheries said.

The issue, among others, was discussed at a virtual bilateral meeting on the persisting fisheries conflict, affecting fishermen on both sides of the Palk Strait. Senior officials of both countries, led by their Secretaries of Fisheries Ministries, took part in the discussions that marked the resumption of the meeting of the Sri Lanka-India Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries after three years.

Referring to the recent arrest of 40 fishermen and seizure of six boats, the Indian delegation called on the Sri Lankan side to “ensure their early release and till such time, to provide necessary facilitation, including consular access and necessary assistance,” a press release issued by the Indian Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Indian side also reiterated the need for releasing all fishing boats in Sri Lankan custody in line with the commitment given by the Sri Lankan President during his state visit to India in November 2019,” it added.

The meeting comes in the wake of the recent arrests made by the Sri Lankan Navy — after months of no arrests — of Tamil Nadu fishermen, who had allegedly trespassed into Sri Lankan waters. For nearly a decade now, northern Sri Lankan fishermen, mostly in the war-affected, Tamil-majority Northern Province, have voiced concern over Indian fishermen poaching in their seas, that too, using destructive practices such as bottom trawling that is banned in Sri Lanka. The JWG began meeting in 2016, and was set up as a mechanism to address the Palk Bay fisheries conflict through official discussions in New Delhi and Colombo. Talks between fisher leaders of both countries, held several times in the last decade, could not yield a mutually agreeable arrangement.

Moreover, the Sri Lankan delegation conveyed the need to further enhance the joint patrolling and operationalisation of the hotline between the law enforcement authorities of the two countries. It also sought a safe passage for Sri Lankan fishermen to enter the Arabian Sea, the statement from the Sri Lankan Ministry of Fisheries said. “Both sides expressed the desirability to convene an early ministerial meeting to continue the bilateral dialogue,” it added.