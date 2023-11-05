India, Sri Lanka Navies discuss maritime security in Palk Bay, Gulf of Mannar

November 05, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

A recent meeting between the Indian and Sri Lankan Navies discussed maritime security in the Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar region, the safety of fishermen, measures to curtail trafficking of contraband, among other issues.

The meeting was the 33rd edition of annual International Maritime Boundary Line meeting between the representatives of Navies and Coast Guards of India and Sri Lanka, which was held onboard INSSumitra on Friday (November 3) at the Indo--Sri Lanka Maritime Boundary Line off Point Calimere in the Palk Bay.

“Ways and means to enhance existing communication network and timely sharing of information between the two Navies and Coast Guard aiding in timely actions were also discussed at length,” an official release from the Indian Navy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of mutual cooperation in operations and agreed to take forward the decisions taken, to strengthen the maritime security in the area, it said.

Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area represented the Indian delegation and Rear Admiral BAKS Banagoda, Commander North Central Naval Area, Sri Lanka Navy represented the Sri Lankan side.

Representatives from the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Defence Advisor to the High Commission of India in Colombo and other senior officers from both countries also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.