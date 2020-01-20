‘India shouldn’t help Sri Lanka on defence’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has criticised the BJP-led Central government over its decision to extend $50 million to the Sri Lankan Army for the purchase of military equipment.
The move was detrimental to the interests of Sri Lankan Tamils, he said on Sunday.
In a series of social media posts, Dr. Ramadoss said there was every chance that the funds would be used to oppress the Sri Lankan Tamils
“The Sri Lankan government has not kept its promises to the Indian government regarding welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils and Tamil fishermen. It has not cooperated in the war crimes investigations. In such a scenario, what is the need to provide funds to buy defence equipment?” the PMK leader asked.
