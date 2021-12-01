‘India should revive the non-aligned movement’

The Madras Management Association (MMA) along with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and the Observer Research Foundation organised a conclave on ‘Positioning India in the New World Order’ in the city on Monday.

M.K. Narayanan, former National Security Advisor, suggested that India must regain its moral leadership and revive the non-aligned movement. “India should not flinch in biting the bullet in dealing with China and Pakistan,” he said. The country must reopen communications with Pakistan and revitalise its relations with Russia. Pointing out that the United States is a key factor in India’s foreign policy, he said the U.S. could now undermine India’s strategic autonomy.

While Heribert Dieter, senior fellow, German Institute for International and Security Affairs, spoke on the economic dimensions and the golden opportunity for India in the emerging scheme of things, Peter Rimmele, resident representative to India, KAS, stressed on the need for like-minded nations to come together to present a united front.

Prof. Dieter suggested that being nearer to the European Union, relocating supply chains to India will not only reduce the logistics cost for the E.U. but also help in its efforts to manage climate change. The continuing conflict between the U.S. and China was also discussed at the conclave. Prof. Dieter said the U.S. had erred in admitting China to the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

According to Gudrun Wacker, senior fellow, Asia Research Division, German Institute for International and Security Affairs, the world is looking to lower its dependence on China.

Impact on the world

Carlo Masala, from the University of the Bundeswehr, Munich said two major revisionist powers — Russia and China — worry the world today. “What happens in Asia will impact the world order. India cannot remain neutral for long,” he said.

Stanly Johny, International Affairs Editor, The Hindu, moderated the panel discussion.

Ambassador P.S. Raghavan, Chairman, National Security Advisory Board, R. Vijayakumar, MMA executive director, and C.V. Subba Rao, MMA president, also spoke.