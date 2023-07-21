HamberMenu
India should not provide unconditional assistance to Sri Lanka: Anbumani Ramadoss

July 21, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday said India should not provide unconditional support to Sri Lanka.

In a statement, he pointed out that the motive of Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Indian visit on July 21 is to seek assistance and investments from India. Mr. Anbumani said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should urge Mr. Wickremesinghe to resolve Tamils issue and ensure unconditional release of apprehended T.N. fishermen and their seized boats.

India should impose conditions like Sri Lanka should punish those involved in war crimes and the island nation should not allow China to use the Indian ocean to spy on India, he said. Mr. Anbumani urged that Mr. Modi should make it clear to Mr. Wickremesinghe that only if the conditions are accepted, assistance would be provided.

