India Post introduces app to track letters online in Vellore

As part of its digitisation programme, India Post has introduced a new mobile application for monitoring the clearance and despatch of letters posted at a particular letter box. One such facility was inaugurated at Vellore Head Post Office on Friday in the presence of P. Komal Kumar, Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore region, and G. Srinivasan, Senior Post Master.

The app-based monitoring system, Nanyatha, contains data pertaining to the location of the letter box, date and time of clearance, number of letters picked up and postal staff number.

Residents can check these details online via the website https:appost.in/nanyatha

According to Mr. Kumar, every letter box has a distinctive barcode which consists of a pin code followed by a two-digit serial number. The postal department staff will capture the location coordinates of the letter box and will then open it, note the number of letters inside, and scan the barcode that the letter box has been assigned.

Through a smartphone app, the staff member will then enter his/her name, and the number of items cleared. This information will be uploaded on the central server, from where it can be monitored till the letters reach the destination post offices.

Reviewing letter boxes

The software will also assist in reviewing how many letters have been posted and in examining whether letter boxes should be withdrawn or removed