‘India poised to reach 2nd position in IT services’

India will be the next frontier of growth for the digital conglomerates and will reach the second position, next to U.S., in IT services by 2025, said T.V. Mohandas Pai, chairman, Manipal Global Education.

Delivering his inaugural address at the Madras Management Association (MMA)’s annual convention 2020 on the theme – Adapt To Win – Leading Disruptive Change – in a Changing Economic Order, he said companies that invested in digital transformation are by default investing in modernisation, process system improvements, and, in most cases, innovation.

He gave an example of how Jio helped cut data-access cost significantly in 2017, helping increase India's internet penetration to 627 million users in 2019. “As on January 2020, there are 4.54 billion internet users worldwide and 687.6 million internet users in India,” he said.

Digital transactions are fast gaining currency, he added.