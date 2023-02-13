India poised to be best alternative for China-plus-one strategy: Salcomp MD

February 13, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sasikumar Gendham, Managing Director, Salcomp Manufacturing, one of the suppliers of Apple, said India is poised to be one of the best alternatives as the companies across the globe are looking at diversifying their supply chain as a part of China-plus-one strategy or ABC (anywhere but China) strategy.

Speaking at the 12th Source India- Electronics Supply Chain summit in Chennai on Monday, he said the global electronics industry was expected to grow at a minimum compounded annual growth rate of 5%. ABC strategy, a push towards renewable energy in India as well as at the global level, focus on electric vehicles and demand from the adoption of 4G and 5G networks, among others were the driving force.

The event was organised by Electronic Industries Association of India in association with the Tamil Nadu government.

Mr. Gendham noted that in India, China-plus-one strategy was at its peak at the moment and there were other alternatives like Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia and even Bangladesh for electronics manufacturing.

Mr. Gendham pointed out that the company had exported over a billion chargers from its factory in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, all made by women from rural parts of Tamil Nadu. There had never been a recall and highest level of global standards of quality had been maintained, he pointed out.

Mr. Gendham said the company had increased its work force from a mere 2,000 to 12,000 now, of which 85% were women and attributed the increase to supportive government policies.

He said the company planned to increase the headcount further to 25,000 in the next 2-3 years.

“Salcomp is one of the largest exporters of solar micro inventors from the country to the tune of $200 million in terms of sales revenues,” Mr. Gendham said.

He also pointed out that there was also a need for increasing the level of automation .

“It is not about removing jobs but doing high quality manufacturing work as the scale increases and ensuring people have quality jobs,” he said.

Mr. Gendham pointed out that the company was building an industrial housing complex for about 15,000 people with facilities including education and entertainment.

Speaking at the event, Josh Foulger, Country Head and Managing Director, Bharat FIH (a Foxconn Technology company) said while Sriperumbudur and Hosur were emerging as electronics manufacturing hub, there was potential for more.

He also pointed out that India needed to move to the top 10 position in terms of ease of doing business to achieve its ambitious goals in electronics manufacturing.