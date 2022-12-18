India needs to widen its tax base: Nirmala Sitharaman

December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ms. Sitharaman inaugurated the newly constructed Staff Quarters of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) known as Nandavanam - Central Revenue Quarters, Anna Nagar.

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with from left Vivek Johri, IRS, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Nitin Gupta, IRS, Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes inaugurating the Nandavanam - Central Revenue Quarters at Anna Nagar West on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said India needs to widen its tax base both on the direct and indirect tax fronts. Along with reporting the increase in tax collections, please also inform me about how many new people have been brought under the tax net, she told the tax officials in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sitharaman inaugurated the newly constructed Staff Quarters of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) known as Nandavanam - Central Revenue Quarters in Anna Nagar.

Vivek Johri, Chairman of CBIC, New Delhi, Nitin Gupta, Chairman of CBDT, New Delhi, R. Ravichandran, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, M.V. Choudary, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai and other senior officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Income Tax Department Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Indirect Taxes & Customs, Chennai, constructed 10 Towers at Nandavanam – Central Revenue Quarters, Anna Nagar, at a cost of ₹560 crore for the benefit Group B & Group C officers/officials, according to a release.

532 units are for the Income Tax Department and 726 units belong to Indirect Taxes & Customs, it added.

Earlier, Ms. Sitharaman laid the foundation of a new custom office complex, Vaigai, at Custom House, Chennai, and constructed at an estimated cost of ₹92 crore.

Speaking at the event, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed to improve the trade facilitation facilities for stakeholders including customs officers and trading communities.

“This would be a first of its kind with state-of-the-art facilities and would be a template for all future customs’ department building projects. Vaigai Customs House Complex would facilitate every stakeholder to get their businesses completed, she said.

In the evening, Ms. Sitharaman delivered a keynote address at the IIT Madras summit on ‘CSR – towards technologies for a better tomorrow’.

She inaugurated National Center for Precision Medicine in Cancer along with the ‘CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab’. She also released a book titled ‘Data Science for Engineers,’ authored by Shri Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT-Madras.

V. Kamakoti, Director-IIT Madras, was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US