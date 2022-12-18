India needs to widen its tax base: Nirmala Sitharaman

December 18, 2022 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said India needs to widen its tax base both on the direct and indirect tax fronts. Along with reporting the increase in tax collections, please also inform me about how many new people have been brought under the tax net, she told the tax officials in Chennai.

Ms. Sitharaman inaugurated the newly constructed Staff Quarters of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) known as Nandavanam - Central Revenue Quarters in Anna Nagar.

Vivek Johri, Chairman of CBIC, New Delhi, Nitin Gupta, Chairman of CBDT, New Delhi, R. Ravichandran, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, M.V. Choudary, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai and other senior officials were present.

Income Tax Department Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Indirect Taxes & Customs, Chennai, constructed 10 Towers at Nandavanam – Central Revenue Quarters, Anna Nagar, at a cost of ₹560 crore for the benefit Group B & Group C officers/officials, according to a release.

532 units are for the Income Tax Department and 726 units belong to Indirect Taxes & Customs, it added.

Earlier, Ms. Sitharaman laid the foundation of a new custom office complex, Vaigai, at Custom House, Chennai, and constructed at an estimated cost of ₹92 crore.

Speaking at the event, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed to improve the trade facilitation facilities for stakeholders including customs officers and trading communities.

“This would be a first of its kind with state-of-the-art facilities and would be a template for all future customs’ department building projects. Vaigai Customs House Complex would facilitate every stakeholder to get their businesses completed, she said.

In the evening, Ms. Sitharaman delivered a keynote address at the IIT Madras summit on ‘CSR – towards technologies for a better tomorrow’.

She inaugurated National Center for Precision Medicine in Cancer along with the ‘CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab’. She also released a book titled ‘Data Science for Engineers,’ authored by Shri Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IIT-Madras.

V. Kamakoti, Director-IIT Madras, was present.