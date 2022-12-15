India must take lead from New Zealand and pass anti-tobacco smoking law: Anbumani

December 15, 2022 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

In a statement, he said that New Zealand has passed an historic anti-smoking legislation prohibiting smoking and banning the sale of tobacco products including cigarettes to anyone born or after January 1, 2009 (under the age of 14). 

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that India must follow the footsteps of the New Zealand Government in banning sale of tobacco for the next generation through an act of Parliament. 

“This new law will ensure that the number of smokers in New Zealand decreases year by year. By 2050, 40-year-olds will be too young to buy cigarettes. The new law will also slash the number of retailers licensed to sell tobacco, from 6,000 to 600 by the end of 2023. The reduction in the number of smokers will reduce New Zealanders’ healthcare spending by Rs 40,000 crore ($5 billion) per year,” said Dr. Anbumani. 

“India needs a similar historic legislation raising the legal age for smoking to 21, prohibiting smoking and banning the sale of tobacco products including cigarettes to anyone born after 2001,” he said. 

