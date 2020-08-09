‘India must ensure that rights of Tamils are protected in Sri Lanka’

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that India must safeguard “whatever rights have remained for the Tamils in Sri Lanka” after Mahinda Rajapaksa’s party won a thumping majority in the recently-concluded elections.
In a statement, he said Mr. Rajapaksa had mobilised voters based on Sinhala ethnic pride, to garner a majority, which is seemingly difficult in Sri Lanka, as it follows a proportional representation.
Media reports
Sri Lankan media has reported that the Rajapaksa brothers plan to repeal the 13th Amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution, which was a result of Indo-Sri Lankan Accord, 1987.
“Safeguarding whatever rights that remain for the Tamils in Sri Lanka and their protection is the responsibility of the Indian government. The Centre should take steps to speed up the war crimes investigation and ensure that the guilty, no matter the posts they hold in the [Sri Lankan] government, are held accountable,” Mr. Ramadoss said.
