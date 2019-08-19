‘India must draft national refugee law’

India should draft a national refugee law for fair and equal treatment of refugees, Mohd Shahzad, an expert in refugee-related issues, has said.

Dr. Shahzad, a guest faculty at the Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university, holds a doctorate in conducting research on refugees from Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. He recently carried out research on the conditions of Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in various camps across Tamil Nadu.

In an article titled ‘Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees in Tamil Nadu: A critical assessment of political parties of Tamil Nadu’, published in Ajanta, a UGC-listed journal, he argued for more rights for the Sri Lankan refugees.

“Those refugees who were born in India and married Indian citizens, and who want to stay back — they should get Indian citizenship. In this regard, the Indian government should follow its previous policy, which enabled Chakmas, Tibetans and Afghans to have Indian citizenship,” he said.

According to him, if India is not in favour of having a legislation on refugees, it should sign the 1951 Geneva Convention or its 1967 protocol for fair and equal treatment of refugees.

Plight of returnees

Though Sri Lankan refugees enjoyed the support of the local political parties and residents, restrictions had been placed on them since the assassination of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, Mr. Shahzad said, adding that refugees were treated differently in India. “Many refugees who have returned have reported that there are not enough safety and security measures and employment opportunities for returnees. In this kind of a situation, India should seriously consult with the Sri Lankan government,” he stated in the article. As of April 1 this year, over 60,000 refugees were living in various camps in Tamil Nadu. According to the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, there are over 24,000 women and over 11,000 children among the Sri Lankan refugees living in Tamil Nadu.