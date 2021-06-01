India must change its foreign policy over Sri Lanka, says PMK

CHENNAI

PMK founder S. Ramadoss referred to Sri Lanka ceding Hambanthotta port to China, and said this posed a risk to India, particularly TN

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded that the Union government initiate a process to take over Katchatheevu and support the interests of Tamils in Sri Lanka after its government ceded Hambanthotta port to China.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that it has been China’s long-term dream to keep India in check by taking over the Hambanthotta port. “China has achieved what even the United States could not do. It has managed to take control of the Hambanthotta Port and the adjoining 15,000 acres and has announced that it has sovereignty over the area. This is a threat to India, particularly Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that China has surrounded South India. “The only reason this has happened is due to the wrong foreign policy decisions taken by India. As long as the LTTE were active in the northern parts of Sri Lanka, world powers such as the United States of America did not not even think of posing a security threat to India. Despite the Indian government supporting the Sinhalese against the Tamils, the Sinhalese rulers have sided with China. We must consider Sri Lanka as China’s friend,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that India must strengthen the hands of Sri Lankan Tamils and push for a criminal investigation against Sri Lanka of the final stages of the war, at the United Nations.