India marching ahead to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Ramrajya: TN Governor

Governor of Tamil Nadu R. N. Ravi. File. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

April 02, 2022 14:37 IST

Inaugurating the 69th Ram Navami festival in Chennai, he described Sri Ram as the icon of India’s shared cultural spirituality

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India is marching ahead to fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a Ramrajya.

Inaugurating the 69th Ram Navami festival organised by Sri Ram Samaj, Chennai, he described Sri Ram as the icon of India’s shared cultural spirituality, and said lessons from his life are ideal values for all to imbibe.

Advertising

Advertising

“As an ideal son, brother, friend and king, Sri Ram teaches us the value of mutual love and respect. He lives in the heart of the people across the country,”“ said the Governor, recalling how Mahatma Gandhi invoked Ramrajya to unite the country against the colonial rule. “India is moving forward with confidence for mission of progress and its glorious tomorrow,” he noted.

Sri Ram Samaj President S. Ravichandran, Vice President M. Ramaswamy, Assistant Secretary R. Ramadoss, Treasurer P. V. Balasubramaniam, invitees, and devotees participated.