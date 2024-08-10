India-led team gets award for work on digital vaccines

An India-led global team of research scientists has won the Health Information Technology in Action award from Johns Hopkins Center for Digital Health and AI for their paper describing the effectiveness of a gamified virtual reality mobile app administered to students to reduce risk of infectious diseases.

A team of researchers and scientists led by inventor and serial deep-tech entrepreneur Bhargav Sri Prakash from FriendsLearn, along with Rema Padman from the Carnegie Mellon University Heinz College and Rahul Ladhania from the University of Michigan School of Public Health, has won the Health Information Technology in Action award at the 14th Conference on Health IT and Analytics, for their peer-reviewed conference paper titled “Effect of AI Enabled, School Based, Mobile Health Gameplay on Infectious Disease Knowledge”, according to the release.

The team’s work with ‘digital vaccines’ demonstrates the potential of lowering incidence of a wide range of pathologies. Mr. Sri Prakash said: “Our breakthrough with digital vaccines continues to pave new frontiers in showcasing the power of artificial intelligence in preventing disease for future generations around the world, safely, effectively, ethically and responsibly, which continues to be the motivation for our team of deep-tech engineers and scientists.”

He explained: ”A 11-week longitudinal trial was undertaken in partnership with Usha Sriram at the Voluntary Health Services Hospital, Chennai, at the Panchayat Union Middle School [PUMS], a government school catering to underprivileged children in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai. The study involved nearly 250 children in grades 1-8.” The data showed that the app - fooya! - had managed to influence health learning among the children.

“Enhancing the health literacy of both children and adults is a public health challenge worldwide. Enabling this critical need via gamified digital therapeutic approaches requires large-scale experiments in the real world to generate strong evidence of benefit,” said Prof. Padman. “This has motivated us to conduct several randomised field trials in the U.S., India, Botswana and other countries. The significant and promising results continue to inspire us to pursue the research, development and deployment efforts for societal benefit”.

Dr. Ladhania added: “Based on the best-available knowledge, this is the first study which conducts a multi-month randomised trial to measure the effect of an AI-enabled educational mobile health game on students’ knowledge in a low- and middle-income school setting. Our results showed that a mobile game that embeds implicit learning in the game mechanism can positively impact children’s health learning outcomes and showed strong evidence for training students early on.”