India is world leader in traditional medicine, says Sonowal

Inaugurates new buildings for Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and National Institute of Siddha (NIS) 

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 13, 2022 20:33 IST

Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal looking at a drug at the Raw Drug Depository of the Central Council for Research in Siddha and National Institute of Siddha in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Union Minister for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) was at the forefront of research in Siddha medicine in the country.

He inaugurated the new headquarters of the CCRS in Tambaram. The building had been constructed at a cost of ₹13 crore.

The Union Minister inaugurated a new outpatient block at the Ayothidoss Pandithar Hospital attached to the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) in Tambaram.

He said the potential of CCRS was evident from the fact that the institute had filed for 10 patents and published 625 research articles in various journals. Highlighting the care provided by the NIS to COVID-19 patients through Siddha school of medicine, he said that some research papers had been published on the efficacy of that approach.

Mr. Sonowal said India was now a global leader in traditional medicine. He said the inauguration of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar in Gujarat was a recognition of the country’s leadership role.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian lauded the efforts of NIS and highlighted the steps taken by the State government to promote Indian systems of medicine.

Special Secretary in the Ministry of AYUSH Pramod Kumar Pathak, Tambaram Mayor Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan, Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja, CCRS Director-General R. Kanakavalli and NIS Director R. Meenakumari spoke.

