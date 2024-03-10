India is woefully short of psychologists, says expert

March 10, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The burden of psychological disorders in society calls for trained manpower. India, however, has abysmally low number of registered psychologists, say experts.

A webinar on the power of psychology in Indian society, organised on Sunday jointly by the Vellore Institute of Technology Chennai and The Hindu Education Plus, discussed the importance of studying psychology and career opportunities.

Children, employees and elderly people too need psychological support during their life as sometimes changes can be overwhelming, they point out. “Psychology gives one an opportunity to unlock the mysteries of the human mind. It helps to gain insights into the human minds, and the secrets behind motivation, emotion, memory and decision making,” said Caven S. Mcloughlin, emeritus professor at Lifespan Development and Educational Sciences, Kent University, Ohio. He is a visiting professor at Vellore Institute of Technology, Chennai.

S.P. Thyagarajan, advisor to the Chancellor at VIT Chennai, cited studies that India needed 30 to 35 million counsellors whereas it had only 23,000 registered clinical psychologists. At least 10% of Indians needed psychological counselling at some point in their life, he explained.

U. Vijayabanu, assistant professor, School of Social Science and Language, VIT, Chennai, spoke about how psychology is used during a person’s life. For a woman, pregnancy and childbirth, attaining menopause or coming to terms with old age, could be life changing. At such times she needs psychological support that would help her sail through the emotional upheavals that she undergoes, she explained.

Maya Rathinasabathy, assistant professor, also from the School of Social Science and Languages, spoke on the importance of having a psychologist at workplace. Explaining the process of selection of students for the programme at various levels that VIT Chennai campus aims to offer, Prof. Thyagarajan said the institution would announce the details regarding admission to the programme in April.