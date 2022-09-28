India has people with different faiths living in unity, says Stalin

‘Love and rights are the two eyes of my government’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Church of South India on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India is a country with people of different religious beliefs, who live in unity, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Tuesday.

“They hold their respective religious beliefs, but they are not against each other,” he said.

During his speech at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Church of South India (CSI) at Vanagaram near Chennai, Mr. Stalin said, “Most of Jesus Christ’s teachings advocate love.”

He said his government was marching ahead in the ‘Dravidian Model’. “This government is an inclusive government. Love and rights are its two eyes. While one of this government’s hands is to work, the other is to feed.”

Quoting extensively from the Bible, Mr. Stalin said, “There could not be words that instill more confidence than these. The functions of theological institutions should also instill confidence.”

Kerala’s Health Minister Veena George, Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, VCK founder and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, Most Rev. A. Dharmaraj Rasalam, Moderator of the Church of South India, and other office-bearers were present.