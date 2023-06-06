HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India Cements top team call on CM, show him IPL trophy

June 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being shown the IPL trophy won by Chennai Super Kings.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin being shown the IPL trophy won by Chennai Super Kings.

India Cements Vice-Chairman and MD N. Srinivasan and Whole-time Director Rupa Gurunath called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday and showed him the IPL trophy won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to the CSK team and management on the victory.

India Cements is the principal sponsor of CSK, who are five-time champions.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and the CEO of CSK, K.S. Viswanathan, were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.