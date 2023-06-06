India Cements top team call on CM, show him IPL trophy

June 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Chennai

India Cements Vice-Chairman and MD N. Srinivasan and Whole-time Director Rupa Gurunath called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday and showed him the IPL trophy won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to the CSK team and management on the victory.

India Cements is the principal sponsor of CSK, who are five-time champions.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and the CEO of CSK, K.S. Viswanathan, were present on the occasion.