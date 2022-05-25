India Cements ties up with startup to develop raw materials

The collaboration is expected to offer mutual strategic support for cost- and time-effective dwelling solutions

India Cements has tied up with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions to develop raw material formulations used in 3D printing applications.

Tvasta is a deep-tech startup founded by alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. It constructed the country’s first 3D-printed house on the institute campus. Later, during the COVID-19 pandemic, it built 3D-printed doffing units for several hospitals in and around Chennai.

The first-of-its-kind collaboration for the construction industry in the country is expected to offer mutual strategic support for cost- and time-effective dwelling solutions. The 3D-construction method reduces the use of sand and water by 30%.

Rupa Gurunath, whole-time director of Indian Cements, and C. Vidyashankar, co-founder and chief operating officer of Tvasta, signed the agreement at the institute on Wednesday.

The company that recently celebrated its 75 th anniversary had offered Tvasta raw materials for its projects for the Indian Air Force in Jaisalmer and Gandhinagar, besides the ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai.