INDIA bloc is growing stronger, says Stalin

November 03, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

While the Opposition INDIA bloc is growing stronger by the day, there is a wave against the BJP government nationwide, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday.

He called upon his party cadre to work together to help the DMK-led alliance win in all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2024. In an open letter to the DMK cadre, Mr. Stalin said those who did not favour the development of States and had not granted sufficient funds to States were running the Union government. The DMK men should work not only for the party’s victory but also for the country’s “freedom” from the BJP government, which a CAG report said had committed irregularities to the tune of ₹7.5 lakh crore, and “for exposing the AIADMK, which has been claiming that it has broken its ties with the BJP after several acts of betrayal of people”, he added.

Recalling the steps being initiated by the DMK to strengthen its rank and file to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha election, Mr. Stalin said membership cards would be distributed to new members from November 7. He said he had been touring the districts to review the implementation of welfare schemes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called upon his partymen to get as many signatures as possible for the DMK’s campaign to demand a ban on NEET.

“The DMK has upon its shoulders the burden of protecting not only Tamil Nadu but also the entire country,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.