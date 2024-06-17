GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc is a conglomerate of opportunists and dynasts: Annamalai

Published - June 17, 2024 12:10 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday described the INDIA bloc as a “conglomerate of opportunists, dynasts, and corrupt” who, despite fighting an election together, did not cross the number of seats that the BJP won independently.

“All 13 parties [in the INDIA bloc] which have at least one MP could only win 232 seats in total, as against the BJP’s [independent] tally of 240. The DMK has made it a habit to cover its administrative failures by celebrating matters that are of no interest to the people of Tamil Nadu. In one such celebration on Saturday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin spoke about ‘moral victory’ over the BJP. In Tamil, there is a fable of a man dreaming of going to a city, to which there are no paths for one to reach. Mr. Stalin is currently living in that city through this ‘moral victory’,” Mr. Annamalai posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been showing the highest respect for the Constitution since his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, contrary to Mr. Stalin’s claim that he was reminded of the Constitution only now.

“Mr. Stalin is a Chief Minister who has shown utter disregard for the Constitution by stonewalling programmes implemented by the Central government,” he said, adding that Mr. Stalin should be the last person to “give lectures on the Constitution”.

