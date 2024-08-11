INDIA bloc charges against Waqf (Amendment) Bill unfounded: Maharashtra Governor

:

Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that the opposition of INDIA bloc against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha was unfounded as they were unable to give any specific reasons against the bill.

He was responding to queries by reporters after he worshipped at the Sri Lakshminarasimhar temple atop the hillock in Sholinghur. He argued that INDIA bloc and other opposition parties were opposing the bill in the Parliament without any reason. “The bill aims to amend the law governing Waqf boards and proposes far-reaching changes in the Wakf Act, 1995, ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies,” he said.

Referring to three new criminal laws that has replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act from July 1, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the new laws are the need of the hour as they help to clearly define terrorists and forms of terrorism. People should support such good laws rather than simply opposing them, he said.

On Tamil Nadu fishermen issue, he said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has been taking steps to secure the release of Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons at short notice rather than allowing them to stay for a longer period, which was happening during previous regimes. “As the coastline is short, citizens in both countries stake their claim to fish in the sea. A permanent solution to the T.N. fishermen issue will be achieved,” he said.