Independence Day rehearsals held

Hundreds of policemen and schoolchildren thronged the Netaji Stadium in Vellore to take part in the rehearsal for Independence Day programmes, to be held on Thursday.

While policemen took part in the march past, schoolchildren were engaged in practising for the dance programmes.

More than 600 students from various schools are expected to participate in the cultural events.

They will also demonstrate their skills in martial arts in front of the District Collector, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police and other senior officials from government departments and the general public. Similarly, children from Tiruvannamalai town also held a rehearsal of dance and martial arts programmes at the Parade ground inside the SP office in Tiruvannamalai.

Beneficiaries chosen from agriculture and horticulture departments will be receiving their farm equipment and police officers and other government officials who excelled in service will be honoured at the event, according to a press note issued by Collectorate.