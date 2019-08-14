Tamil Nadu

Independence Day rehearsals held

Police personnel take part in rehearsal for the Independence Day parade at Nethaji stadium in vellore on Tuesday. C. Venkatachalapathy

Police personnel take part in rehearsal for the Independence Day parade at Nethaji stadium in vellore on Tuesday. C. Venkatachalapathy   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

more-in

Policemen, schoolchildren take part in the practice session

Hundreds of policemen and schoolchildren thronged the Netaji Stadium in Vellore to take part in the rehearsal for Independence Day programmes, to be held on Thursday.

While policemen took part in the march past, schoolchildren were engaged in practising for the dance programmes.

More than 600 students from various schools are expected to participate in the cultural events.

They will also demonstrate their skills in martial arts in front of the District Collector, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police and other senior officials from government departments and the general public. Similarly, children from Tiruvannamalai town also held a rehearsal of dance and martial arts programmes at the Parade ground inside the SP office in Tiruvannamalai.

Beneficiaries chosen from agriculture and horticulture departments will be receiving their farm equipment and police officers and other government officials who excelled in service will be honoured at the event, according to a press note issued by Collectorate.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 21, 2019 1:16:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/independence-day-rehearsals-held/article29087467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY