Independence Day: Collectors hoist national flag in northern districts in Tamil Nadu

Meritorious government employees were honoured, while beneficiaries received monetary assistance in the Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts

The 75th Independence Day, on August 15, were marked by celebrations in honouring of freedom fighters, recognition of commendable services of government employees and police personnel, and distribution of welfare assistance in Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.

In Kallakurichi, District Collector P.N. Sridhar hoisted the national flag at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School grounds and took the salute along with Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque.

The Collector also honoured 158 government employees from different departments in recognition of their commendable and meritorious service. He presented them with certificates of merit and appreciation. The Collector distributed welfare assistance worth ₹28.38 lakhs to 69 beneficiaries.

In Cuddalore, Collector K. Balasubramaniam hoisted the tri-colour and inspected the guard of honour with Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan at the Anna Stadium. He also honoured 131 government employees from various departments for their commendable service.

In Villupuram, District Collector D. Mohan hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve grounds. He inspected the guard of honour with Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹24.10 lakhs to 17 beneficiaries.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian and senior officials were present.