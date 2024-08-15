GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Independence Day celebrated with gaiety in northern districts

Published - August 15, 2024 10:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar distributing welfare assistance to a beneficiary at the 78th Independence Day at Anna stadium in Cuddalore on Thursday.

Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar distributing welfare assistance to a beneficiary at the 78th Independence Day at Anna stadium in Cuddalore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety in the northern districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi where Collectors hoisted the tricolour flag and distributed welfare measures to beneficiaries.

Cuddalore Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Anna Stadium and took the salute along with the Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram.

The Collector also honoured 194 government employees from different departments in recognition of their meritorious service. He also presented them with certificates of merit and appreciation. 

Mr. Kumar distributed welfare assistance worth ₹94.87 lakh to 78 beneficiaries. 

Collector C. Palani hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve grounds in Villupuram and accepted the guard of honour. He also distributed welfare measures of various departments to 224 beneficiaries at ₹1.09 crore. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Disha Mittal and Superintendent of Police Deepak Siwach participated.

At Maragathapuram panchayat in Koliyanur block, the Collector participated in the Gram Sabha meeting.

Collector M.S. Prasanth hoisted the national flag at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School campus. He inspected the guard of honour with Superintendent of Police Rajat Chaturvedi. The Colllector also honoured 227 government employees for their commendable service.

