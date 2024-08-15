ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day celebrated with fervour in BHEL, Ranipet

Published - August 15, 2024 10:51 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The 78th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour at BHEL - BAP in Ranipet town on Thursday.

According to a press release, chief guest M. Arunmozhi Devan, Executive Director, BHEL - BAP, hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering of employees and their families. He highlighted the significance of 15 August as a day to honour sacrifices made by countless brave souls to secure freedom and to reflect on the values that define the nation.

The BHEL Executive Director also briefed on securing the present order book position of BHEL Corporation and BAP, and shared recent updates on government support on 800 MW commercial thermal power plant using the advanced ultra-super critical (AUSC) technology.

He appealed to employees to scale up efforts, innovation in optimisation sources and strengthen execution skills to make timely deliveries with competitive cost and quality.

Later, he presented silver medals and certificates to employees appreciating their significant efforts in various improvements in the work process of the company.

On the occasion, school students from BHEL Township schools performed cultural programmes, the release said.

