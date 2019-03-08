‘Indecent of Durai Murugan to go public’

AIADMK propaganda secretary and Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M. Thambi Durai on Thursday chided DMK treasurer Durai Murugan for having gone public about the purported alliance talks that the DMDK had with him on Wednesday.

It is usual for any party to hold alliance talks with many parties in the run-up to an election, he said. It was “indecent’ on the part of Mr. Durai Murugan to have gone public regarding the meeting the DMDK members had with him on Wednesday, Mr. Thambi Durai told reporters.

The AIADMK, he said, was keen to have the DMDK in its alliance. But the party was not in such a dire situation that it could win the election only if the DMDK was part of the front. The AIADMK had won elections several times with or without allies. The BJP and the AIADMK had remained friends even when its late leader Jayalalithaa headed the party, Mr.Thambi Durai said and maintained that his criticisms against the BJP were only in response to comments made by the party’s state leaders against the AIADMK. The sole aim of the AIADMK- BJP-PMK combine was to defeat the DMK-Congress front, he said.

Mr.Thambi Durai wondered how DMK president M.K.Stalin could offer solutions to the nation when he was not able to set his own house in order.

Mr. Thambi Durai visited various villages in the Viralimalai Assembly segment coming under his Karur parliamentary constituency to hear the grievances of public during the day.

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, the Viralimalai MLA, was conspicuous by his absence during Mr. Thambi Durai's visit on Thursday triggering speculations over possible differences between the two over the Minister’s father seeking a party ticket to contest from Karur Parliamentary constituency.