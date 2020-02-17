Indcoserve launches initiatives to ensure quality tea and assist small tea growers

In order to assist small tea growers, the Tamil Nadu Small Tea Growers Industrial Cooperative Tea Factories Federation Ltd (Indcoserve) has started the practice of fixing in advance the green tea leaf prices grown by the small tea growers.

In a press release, Supriya Sahu, Managing Director of Indcoserve, said that this was important to “motivate and inspire” small tea growers to work with Indcoserve to improve the quality of tea produced in the Nilgiris.

“Indcoserve has launched ‘Mission Quality’, which is an intensive drive to ensure that only good quality leaves are used for making tea.

Workshops

In the past few weeks, Indcoserve has been intensively organising quality workshops with its ground force, the tea leaf supervisors on collection of good quality green tea leaves,” the press release said.

More than 250 tea leaf supervisors have been given intensive training and Indcoserve has been focusing on ensuring good manufacturing processes in its factories.

Quality certification

Towards this end, tea makers have been given special training in Indcoserve factories, while work is also under way on quality certification for teas produced at the factories.

“A professional team has been set up at Indcoserve’s headquarters at Coonoor to focus on ‘standard operating protocols’ to produce best quality teas from its factories,” the press release said. The price for green tea leaves for February has been fixed at ₹ 13.25 a kg.