Incumbent CS Shiv Das Meena named TNRERA chairperson

In an unusual move, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed incumbent Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA).

An order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department said that a Selection Committee had made some recommendations, and based on them, Mr. Meena was being named for the post.

The post was previously held by former Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan. His tenure ended in February this year. An official source said Mr. Meena would continue to be the Chief Secretary.

Mr. Meena is set to retire in October this year. His appointment as the TNRERA chairperson comes a few days ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s scheduled official visit to the U.S.

