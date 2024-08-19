ADVERTISEMENT

Incumbent CS Shiv Das Meena named TNRERA chairperson

Published - August 19, 2024 12:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Shiv Das Meena

In an unusual move, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed incumbent Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA).

ADVERTISEMENT

An order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department said that a Selection Committee had made some recommendations, and based on them, Mr. Meena was being named for the post.

The post was previously held by former Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan. His tenure ended in February this year. An official source said Mr. Meena would continue to be the Chief Secretary.

Mr. Meena is set to retire in October this year. His appointment as the TNRERA chairperson comes a few days ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s scheduled official visit to the U.S.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US