Incubation centre at govt. model school in Villupuram to introduce students to wildlife conservation

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has established an Interpretation, Innovation and Incubation Centre for biodiversity conservation at the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Villupuram.

Established at a cost of ₹15 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII), the incubation centre will have thematic information about the spot-billed Pelican, a water bird. It will focus on its population, behaviour, and migratory routes.

The State government has also sanctioned technical posts, including two project coordinators, biologist and a technical assistant to run the Centre in Villupuram.

“The objective of the Centre is to inculcate scientific temper, spirit of curiosity and innovation among young minds. The incubation centre will help to catalyse conservation oriented scientific thinking among students and would promote and encourage young students to embrace biodiversity research, to develop innovative products and technologies addressing unmet needs,” according to District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman.

He further said, “The Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Villupuram will function as a hub for biodiversity region-wise conservation by promoting student centric wildlife conservation. The school where the Centre has been set up will be responsible for holding competitions and engaging experts to speak to the children about wildlife. Students from various schools in the district can visit the Incubation Centre and take part in the competitions and campaigns.”

Equipped with State-of-the-art facilities, including interactive panels, the incubation centre will provide an immersive and conducive environment for students to indulge in hands-on learning experiences. The students will also be able to attend lectures and sessions of eminent conservationists who can address them from remote locations. It is also equipped with a dedicated e-library focusing on wildlife, biodiversity, and artifacts exploration and preservation.

Life-size model of the spot-billed Pelican had been readied at the incubation centre to familiarise visitors especially students with their biology, species characteristics and conservation status.

The idea is to create an immersive learning environment, promoting a deeper understanding of wildlife biology and fostering a sense of responsibility towards biodiversity conservation among students. The Centre can host more than 30 students at a time and is slated for inauguration shortly.

