Increasing COVID-19 cases show lockdown not implemented effectively, says Ramadoss

20 May 2021 13:29 IST

The PMK founder urged the State government to implement the lockdown strictly in order to bring down the number of cases

PMK Founder S.Ramadoss on Thursday said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, raises doubtson whether the intense lockdown was implemented properly on the ground.

In a statement, he pointed out that the number of cases increasing by 1,816 on Wednesday, comes as a shock. “This is the first time in the last 10 days that the increase in cases has been so steep. It shows that the measures are not implemented strictly,” Dr. Ramadoss said.

The State has been on top in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases for three consecutive days, which is painful and we need to be fearful, he said. Other states like Karnataka and Kerala which have implemented intense lockdown have shown a decline in the number of cases, whereas Tamil Nadu is showing an increase in cases, which shows lockdown measures in the State have not been effective, Dr. Ramadoss said.

He alleged that Tamil Nadu government has failed in effectively implementing the lockdown and any negligence would result in a big loss. Mr. Ramadoss urged the State government to implement the lockdown without any compromise and reiterated that if need be the State should take the help of paramilitary forces.