Increasing building costs is a concern: O. Panneerselvam

17 December 2021 01:20 IST

The AIADMK coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday expressed concern over the trend of increase in the prices of construction materials in the State in recent months.

He said in the case of houses, the cost of construction per sqft had gone up from ₹1,800 to ₹2,100, apart from “unprecedented shortage” of the materials. The price of a bag of cement rose from ₹400 to ₹480 and a cubic metre of M-sand from ₹60 to ₹80.

Holding talks

Referring to an agitation announced by a federation of M-sand and sand lorry owners’ associations, Mr. Panneerselvam wanted the Government to call the body’s representatives for talks.

Even though he had issued statements in the past seeking the intervention of the Government on the problem of rising prices of essential commodities, it seemed that the Government had not done anything to contain the hike, he added.