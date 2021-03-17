Increased political activity one of the reasons for rise in fresh COVID-19 cases, TN Health Secretary says

CHENNAI

17 March 2021 15:51 IST

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan asked the public not to trust rumours about another lockdown; said those who are involved in public activities can get vaccinated

Increased political activity in March (ahead of the TN Assembly elections) is one of the factors behind the rise in fresh coronavirus infections in the State, according to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

Making a joint appeal along with doctors, Mr. Radhakrishnan urged all political parties to ensure that their cadre wore masks during all political meetings. All kinds of meetings, whether weddings, religious or political would be permitted only if masking is ensured. He also urged the public not to trust rumours about another lockdown.

“We have found that the main cause for the rise in cases is COVID-19 fatigue among the public. People have become complacent wherever they go, assuming that they will not get affected even if they do not wear masks. In February, the reasons for the rise in cases were marriages, birthday parties and funerals. This month, along with these factors, there is increased political activity -- political meetings where people are not wearing masks. Public health norms apply to all,” he told reporters shortly after inspecting the COVID-19 ward at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday.

“When there is heightened political activity, there are crowds. If people do not wear masks, the infection can spread easily from one person to another. It is important to follow masking and adhere to Standard Operating Procedures [SOP]. SOPs laid down for conduct of meetings will apply for political meetings too,” he stressed.

Cases on the rise in 19 States

Fresh coronavirus infections are on the increasing trend in 19 States in the country of which Tamil Nadu is one, he said. The other States include Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. “At one point, Tamil Nadu had registered up to 7,000 cases a day. Though the present daily count is low when compared to that, it is still a worrying situation. People should cooperate and take all preventive measures,” he urged.

The Health Secretary stated that when compared to the peak, the State has 10 times fewer cases now. “This is a positive presentation. However, compared to two weeks ago, the cases have increased from 450 to 900 now. This is a negative presentation,” he said. The cases are high in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur and Thanjavur.

In Chennai, the cases are high in Teynampet, Anna Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam and Adyar. “Our preliminary analysis has found that the impact is less in areas where cases were higher earlier, while areas that had no impact such as Madipakkam and a few streets in T. Nagar area experiencing faster spread of infection,” he said.

‘Anyone involved in public activities can be vaccinated’

Noting that vaccination against COVID-19 was important, he said, “Persons who are in the priority groups should utilise the vaccination. Those aged 45 to 59 years with co-morbidities and those who are involved in public activities such as those working in markets and restaurants, taxi drivers and bus crew can get vaccinated. We are insisting to the Centre that the vaccination should be expanded to others. The age could be reduced, from 60 to 50 years, and that anybody with co-morbidities can be covered.” The State currently had a stock of 20 lakh doses of the vaccines, he said.

Compliance with SOPs

The Revenue and Disaster Management department had issued SOPs for the functioning of various places such as banks, hostels, hotels, religious and cultural meetings and markets. “If it is an office, the temperature should be checked for persons and there should be hand-washing facilities. There is a complacency in complying with the SOPs. This is why we have witnessed cases in a bank at Mylapore and a hostel in Villivakkam. Similarity, on testing 1,100 persons in a school at Thanjavur, 57 have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Health Secretary said.

Meetings in closed rooms can accommodate a maximum of 600 persons, while meetings in open areas, can accommodate persons up to 50% of the area. He said that violations of home isolation should be avoided as it could result in spread of the infection.

R. Narayana Babu, director of medical education, S. Gurunathan, director of medical services, P. Vadivelan, officer on special duty, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine and E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, were present.