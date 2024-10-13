Increase TNPSC Group-IV vacancies to 15,000: O. Panneerselvam

Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam urged the DMK government to increased the number of vacancies for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the Combined Civil Services Examination - IV (Group IV Services) to at least 15,000.

In a statement, he pointed out that TNPSC has fixed the number of vacancies at 8,932 and said it is very less.

DMK in its election manifesto had said 3.5 lakh vacancies will be filled, but it is learnt that only 34,000 vacancies have been filled in the three years, Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out.

He urged the Chief Minister M K Stalin to take measures to increase the number of vacancies to 15,000, taking into account factors like the future of youth and as a step towards fulfilling DMK’s poll promise.