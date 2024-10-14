ADVERTISEMENT

Increase TNPSC Group IV vacancies to 15,000: Anbumani

Published - October 14, 2024 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the State government and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to increase the vacancies to be filled through the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group IV Services) to at least 15,000.

In a social media post, he said increasing the vacancies by 2,208 to 8,932 was disappointing.

Dr. Anbumani alleged that the State government was negligent towards youth employment.

He pointed out that 4 lakh government jobs were vacant and decline in Group IV recruitments would impact the government services rendered to public.

