Increase spending on rural infrastructure, says Yashwant Sinha

Former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha said one of the ways to recover from the current economic slowdown, is to increase spending on rural infrastructure, which would lead to revival in consumption demand.

“There is a severe economic slowdown which is accepted by everyone, except the government. The basic problem is collapse of demand, which led to lesser capacity utilisation causing an slowdown,” he said delivering the 12th V. Sankar Aiyar Memorial Lecture on ‘The Indian Economy- Current Challenges and Way Forward’.

The lecture was organised by Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Mr. Sinha said when he was Finance Minister in 1998, the economy was faced with challenging situation due to the imposition of economic sanctions after Pokhran nuclear tests.

“Sentiment plays an important role in the economy. If the sentiment is good people will invest and spend. Otherwise they won’t. We took a slew of measures to boost sentiment, which spurred consumption,” he pointed out.

Mr. Sinha pointed out steps like the National Highways programme, telecom sector reforms and housing boosted sentiment and improved the consumption.

For instance, he pointed out that the government increased the interest rate exemption of ₹15,000 for housing loans to ₹30,000 and which was ultimately increased to ₹1.5 lakh.

“We followed up with number of measures like reduction in interest rates. So there was a boom in construction sector, which created employment and ultimately led to consumption growth,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said the government should focus on spending on rural infra, getting better price for farmers and improving the purchasing power in rural areas where 50% of the population lives.

“This will lead to increase in consumption, which would spread to other towns and big cities,” Mr. Sinha said.

He also alleged that Modi government is manipulating facts and figures and giving an impression to people that everything is all right.

Mr. Sinha warned the government that the manipulation cannot go on and people would recognise the truth about the real situation of the economy and demand corrective action.

Speaking at the event, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said with all the statistics, no one is sure whether the economy is doing well or poorly and no one has a clue.