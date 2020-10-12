Increase reservations for Scheduled Castes to 21% in T.N., says Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader

18% quota was fixed based on the 1971 census, he says

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi general secretary D. Ravikumar on Sunday said reservations for the Scheduled Castes should be increased to 21% in Tamil Nadu.

Outdated system

Speaking at a panel discussion on the completion of 100 years since the former depressed classes were called Adi Dravidars, Mr. Ravikumar said the 18% reservations for Scheduled Castes were fixed based on the 1971 census.

“Political reservation (reserved seats in MLA, MP categories and local bodies) was increased by 1% after delimitation, based on 2001 census. But, in employment and education, the reservations have not been increased. But after the 10% reservation was given for EWS, the upper limit does not hold true,” said Mr. Ravikumar. He urged political parties to support the demand in the interest of social justice as the community has been denied appropriate reservation for almost 50 years.

He also demanded that the State form the State Scheduled Caste Commission and said that steps should be taken to retrieve Panchami lands.