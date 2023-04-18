ADVERTISEMENT

Increase milk procurement price, parties urge govt.

April 18, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Various political parties moved a calling attention motion in the Assembly on Tuesday, pressing Aavin for an increase in the milk procurement price.

In his response, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar tabled a detailed report and said the procurement price was increased by ₹3 a litre from November 5 last year. Referring to dairy farmers’ demand for increasing the procurement price by ₹7 a litre, he said the fixing of procurement price was a policy decision.

K.P. Munusamy of the AIADMK (Veppanahalli); J.G. Prince of the Congress (Colachel); M. Chinnadurai of the CPI(M) (Gandarvakottai); T. Ramachandran of the CPI (Thalli); Tiruchengodu MLA E.R. Eswaran; and Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan urged for an increase in the procurement price.

