27 October 2021
‘Increase meal timings in schools’
PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the noon meal timings should be increased in all schools across Tamil Nadu and one period should be set aside for games and exercise to enable students overcome micronutrient deficiencies and stress.
In a statement, he said that students should be taught about healthy eating at least once a week.
