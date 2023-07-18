Increase in registration charges and stamp duty will hit middle income groups, say real estate players in Chennai

July 18, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the real estate industry from across the State came together to express their concern about the increase in registration charges for home buyers in Tamil Nadu. They highlighted that the stamp duty increase has put a strain on home buyers.

The meeting was organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) in co-ordination with the Chennai Flat Promoters’ Association, Builders Association of India and others.

The members of real estate sector have requested Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to re-look at the order on stamp duty charges and registration fees.

In a presentation, P. Kruthivas, Secretary of CREDAI - Chennai, said on July 8, 2023, the State government passed a new order increasing the registration charges from July 10. “The sudden increase in registration cost has created a significant financial burden on home buyers. Leading banks are not prepared to provide immediate support for the increased registration charges, resulting in customers having to pay the additional amount from their own funds. This has caused delays in property registrations, affecting both under-construction projects and ready-to-occupy projects,” he said.

Mr. Kruthivas said an average middle-class family buying an apartment worth ₹50 lakh will be shelling out an additional ₹1.25 lakh. For example: the stamp duty for a ₹50 lakh apartment has been increased to ₹2 lakh from ₹1 lakh. To meet this additional cost, the home buyer has to pay an extra EMI (equated monthly instalment) a 20-year duration at the current interest rate.

“Reducing the charges to a nominal level will alleviate the financial burden on home buyers, promote the redevelopment of apartments, and encourage new home buyers to invest in properties. Creating a conducive environment for the real estate market to flourish will contribute to the growth of the economy,” S Sridharan, vice-president, CREDAI National South Zone, said.

S. Sivagurunathan, president, CREDAI Chennai, said: “This has compromised the affordability of new homes, impacting the State’s vision of homes for all.” According to the real estate players, re-development projects with multiple units will be severely affected by this increase.

“For example, in projects where there are hundreds of units involved, the cost of registering the powers of attorney will increase 4 to 5 times than what we are bearing now, i.e depending on the location, the charges have gone up from ₹10 lakh to ₹45 lakh. An increase in this cost will increase the selling price of the building which will in turn be passed on to home buyers,” Mr. Kruthivas said.

The charges for power of attorney related to selling immovable property to non-family members have seen a significant increase. It used to ₹10,000 fixed charge for such transactions. The charges now have been increased to 1% of the market value of the transaction.