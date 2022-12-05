Increase in number of students opting for arts and humanities courses is not desirable, says Governor

December 05, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday expressed concern over students of arts and humanities significantly outnumbering the students in science and other professional courses in the country.

Inaugurating the Radha Swamy Centre of Excellence (RSCoE), which aims to promote holistic learning of students studying in the three schools run by National Boys’ and Girls’ Education Society (NBGES), he lauded the centre for its emphasis on promoting knowledge in in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Citing a University Grants Commission’s report, he said that around 70% of the students took arts and humanities courses for their graduation and post-graduation. Pointing out that the situation is similar in Tamil Nadu, he said that it was undesirable.

Acknowledging that every subject is good, he, however, expressed concern over the opportunities that would be available for arts and humanities students in “a competitive world where science and technology is changing the contours of the future so fast”.

Arguing that a key reason for students’ lack of interest in science courses is the absence of a right teaching environment, he said that a place like RSCoE would address such problems.

He highlighted the need for imparting nationalism along with nurturing physical fitness and sound intellect among children. Though the country has produced brilliant minds who are thriving in countries like the U.S., he said that they, however, were world citizens without a sense of Indian pride or consciousness.

He said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aimed to address this by transforming the education system, which still continues to be influenced by its colonial history. In this aspect, he said that the NEP 2020 stood out from the previous two education policies, which tried to reform the education system without breaking away from the colonial past. He expressed hope that the RSCoE would help in producing future ready citizens with a sense of nationalism.

Srinivasan K. Swamy, president, NBGES, said that the centre would give more than 3,000 students of the schools an opportunity for sharper conceptual learning, to take part in competitive sports, prepare for competitive examinations, while staying rooted in Indian culture and heritage.

Murari Sridharan, member, NBGES, highlighted the facilities available at the centre, funded by the family of Radha Swamy and designed by Sruti Swamy. The five-storey facility will have an experiential learning centre, a floor devoted to performing arts, a floor for indoor games, a floor for high performance training in table tennis and a floor to help students prepare for competitive examinations.

S. Sridharan, treasurer, NBGES, introduced the Governor. Vathsala Narayanaswami, honorary secretary, NBGES, delivered the vote of thanks.

