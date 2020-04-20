Rise in cases leading to loss of hope, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said the death of a neurosurgeon in Chennai due to COVID-19 and the continued rise in infections reinforced the need for the State government to function effectively, without any lapses, in dealing with the pandemic.

“On April 16, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the spread of the novel coronavirus would be brought under control in three days. But the increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 has brought about shock and a loss of hope among the people,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said the government should make use of rapid test kits to expand testing and study the status of the disease. “The situation in the State warrants such measures,” he added.

Urging the government to make efforts on a war-footing to protect medical professionals, police personnel, sanitary workers and journalists, he said the rules and regulations of the lockdown should be strictly observed.

Mr. Stalin said he was shocked and pained by the violent behaviour of some people who had tried to prevent the burial of the deceased neurosurgeon.

He said confusion and fear about the virus created such untoward situations. “The government should ensure that deceased medical professionals are given a dignified burial under police protection,” he said.

The DMK leader urged the people to cooperate with the government and not give in to unfounded fears.