ADVERTISEMENT

Increase D.A. by 4% as Centre has done, implement old pension scheme: Anbumani Ramadoss to T.N.

March 09, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The PMK leader said Tamil Nadu had been constantly delaying the increase in D.A.; he urged the government to call for a Cabinet meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to bring in the hike

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss. File photograph

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday, March 9, 2024, said that the dearness allowance (D.A.) of Tamil Nadu government employees should be increased by 4% just as the Central government has agreed to do, from January this year.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani, welcoming the decision of the Central government, said that the Tamil Nadu government has not increased the D.A. for the last six months. “The increase in DA for 2023 came into effect only in October last year. Before that, there was a six-month delay in effecting an increase in DA after the Central government increased it. Again, this year, the increase in DA is being delayed,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani further said that the Tamil Nadu government cannot increase the DA if the Lok Sabha elections are notified and urged the government to call for a Cabinet meeting to increase DA by 4% as soon as possible.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With seven states deciding to implement the old pension scheme, government employees have been urging the Tamil Nadu government to implement the old pension scheme as well,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US