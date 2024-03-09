Increase D.A. by 4% as Centre has done, implement old pension scheme: Anbumani Ramadoss to T.N.

March 09, 2024 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday, March 9, 2024, said that the dearness allowance (D.A.) of Tamil Nadu government employees should be increased by 4% just as the Central government has agreed to do, from January this year.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani, welcoming the decision of the Central government, said that the Tamil Nadu government has not increased the D.A. for the last six months. “The increase in DA for 2023 came into effect only in October last year. Before that, there was a six-month delay in effecting an increase in DA after the Central government increased it. Again, this year, the increase in DA is being delayed,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani further said that the Tamil Nadu government cannot increase the DA if the Lok Sabha elections are notified and urged the government to call for a Cabinet meeting to increase DA by 4% as soon as possible.

“With seven states deciding to implement the old pension scheme, government employees have been urging the Tamil Nadu government to implement the old pension scheme as well,” he said.

